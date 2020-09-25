COVID-19: 20 Pace University Students Test Positive

Twenty students at Pace University's Westchester campus have tested positive for COVID-19, university officials said.

Four students tested positive on Monday, Sept. 21, prompting the university to test nearly 600 community members, according to Pace's director of public affairs, Jerry McKinstry.

Sixteen other individuals subsequently tested positive, and the university notified the county's health department, McKinstry said in a letter to the Pace community.

Those students -- 18 of whom are living in Alumni Hall in Pleasantville -- have been isolated and their contacts are also quarantining.

Any Alumni Hall students who have left the residence hall will be required to self-quarantine at home for at least 14 days.

Additional testing will be conducted next week, according to McKinstry.

“While this news is obviously unwelcome, we were prepared for it, and have taken actions to protect our students and the community," McKinstry said.

"We are proud of the students who responsibly reported their symptoms and got tested, and we’re pleased that the systems in place worked to help us confront this outbreak so quickly."

Meals are being delivered to students in their rooms, with residence hall staff on hand for support.

Disinfecting and cleaning is under way at all university facilities, and students in Alumni Hall will be transitioning to remote learning.

“The health and safety of the Pace Community and our neighbors is our top priority," McKinstry said.

"We continue to work closely with the Westchester County Department of Health and are dedicated to preventing any further spread of the coronavirus."

