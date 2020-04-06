Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19: 175th Dutchess County Fair Canceled For This Year

Kathy Reakes
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has resulted in the closure of yet another staple, the Dutchess County Fair, for this year.

Fair officials announced on Wednesday, June 3, they had "made the incredibly emotional and difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Dutchess County Fair," due to concerns for the safety of the many guests.

The fair had been scheduled to take place from Tuesday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 30 at the fairgrounds in Rhinebeck.

The 175th Dutchess County Fair will return on August 24 -29, 2021, fair officials said.

“We explored all options," said Andy Imperati, president/CEO. "This was a very emotional and difficult decision to make.

"We know that the impact of the fair’s cancellation will be felt far beyond the loss of our annual celebration."

Imperati, President of the Dutchess County Agricultural Society, said the organization was heartbroken for the small businesses, family farms, competitors and exhibitors and communities who rely on the income and exposure the Dutchess County Fair brings them.

“We have one chance to do it right and if we cannot present the best of the best to our fairgoers, then we will not do it," he added.

All other non-fair events scheduled on the fairgrounds will be looked at on a per-event basis with fairgrounds management and the promoter.

For those who have purchased tickets, call 800-514-3849 for a refund.

