COVID-19: 105 Violations Issued To Downstate NY Restaurants, Bars For Breaching Restrictions

A total of 105 new violations have been issued to restaurants and bars in downstate New York so far over the weekend for breaching COVID-19 social-distancing restrictions.

The State Liquor Authority and New York State Police Task Force issued those citations on Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25.

Those businesses found in violation of social distancing regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of their liquor licenses, the state noted on Sunday, July 26.

The violations were in Manhattan, Nassau, Suffolk, Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Specific names of establishments have not yet been released.

"Suspensions will be determined this week," Cuomo said. "The state will enforce health laws. If we don’t, the virus will spread."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.