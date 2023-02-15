Courtroom Scuffle: Man Charges Buffalo Grocery Store Mass Shooter Ahead Of Sentencing (Video)

Sentencing proceedings for the 19-year-old gunman who shot and killed ten Black people in a racist attack at a New York grocery store were briefly halted Wednesday, Feb. 15, when someone inside the courtroom charged toward the admitted killer.

Video posted on Twitter captured the tense moment, which came as a relative of one of the victims addressed the shooter inside an Erie County courtroom.

“You don’t know a damn thing about Black people. We’re human,” the woman is heard saying to Payton Gendron. “We like our kids to go to good schools. We love our kids. We never go to no neighborhoods to take people out.”

As the woman continues speaking, a man is seen running toward Gendron, who is quickly pulled away by court officers. Several other officers quickly escorted the man from the courtroom.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn later told reporters at a news conference that the unidentified man would not face criminal charges as he understands that emotions were running high.

A judge ultimately sentenced Gendron to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Addressing the courtroom moments before, Gendron apologized to the victims and said he didn’t want others to be inspired by his actions.

“I did a terrible thing that day," Gendron said. "I shot and killed people because they were Black.

“Looking back now, I can’t believe I actually did it. I believed what I read online and acted out the hate and now I can’t take it back but I wish I could.”

According to police, Gendron was dressed in tactical gear and live streaming on Twitch when he drove up to the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022.

He then proceeded to open fire on anyone in his path, ultimately killing ten victims, all of whom were Black. Three others were injured.

Among those killed was 55-year-old Aaron Salter, a former Buffalo Police lieutenant who was working as a security guard at the store.

In November 2022, Gendron pleaded guilty to all state charges against him, including murder, terrorism, and hate crimes. He is also facing federal charges.

