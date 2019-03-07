County Says It's Ready For Huge July 4th Crowds At Rockland Lake After 'Mayhem' Last Year

Ready for the ooh's and ahh's when the fireworks hit the sky on Thursday, July 4th.

Well so are Rockland County officials who say the "mayhem" of last year's event won't happen again when crowds jammed the area, filling up the state parking lots and leaving vehicles along the side of Route 9W and in local neighborhoods.

"We have every expectation that the mayhem that occurred last year on the Fourth of July will not be repeated," said County Executive Ed Day. "Zero tolerance will be the order of the day with tow trucks at the ready to deal with any violators. I thank all of the organizations and municipalities that have worked together to prepare for this holiday and look forward to a day of enjoyment at this gem of Rockland County."

In order to make that happen, Day, along with Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann held meetings with everyone from state representatives to local police departments to make sure there are no issues at Rockland Lake State Park when the fireworks hit the sky.

To ensure all goes as planned, the Clarkstown Police Department will:

Post no parking restrictions on local roads in the neighborhoods by both the north and south entrances to Rockland Lake State Park.

Post no parking signs on the road adjacent to the entrance of Hi-Tor State Park.

Assist the park staff to direct traffic as needed.

Use their variable message signs to inform park attendees of parking restrictions.

Notify local tow truck companies that they may be called during peak days.

New York State Parks and Park Police will also implement an improved process for vehicles entering Rockland Lake State Park to alleviate issues on the surrounding roads, Day said.

With a capacity of 3,000 cars, park staff will monitor park attendance and advise park police when that number has been reached by about 90 percent, and close down the park.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office will also assign officers to Rockland Lake State Park to help keep things under control if those celebrating get a little "too" happy.

