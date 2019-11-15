Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: New Details Emerge In Multi-County Chase That Started In Hudson Valley
News

Cops Nab Wanted Parole Violator In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Town of Poughkeepsie Police arrested a man wanted in Virginia on a parole violation.
Town of Poughkeepsie Police arrested a man wanted in Virginia on a parole violation. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 39-year-old man wanted on an outstanding warrant for violating parole was nabbed by police.

Anthony W. Wilder, of the Bronx, was arrested around 6:49 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, when an officer on routine patrol located an occupied vehicle in Greenvale Park, said Town of Poughkeepsie Police Capt. Michael O'Dowd.

During the course of an interview with the occupants of the vehicle, the officer discovered that Wilder had an outstanding warrant for violating parole on an attempted robbery with a handgun charge in Virginia.

Officers attempted to take Wilder into custody when he fled on foot into the woods.

Wilder was apprehended and taken into custody following a short foot pursuit.

He was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice, obstructing governmental administration, unlawful possession of marijuana and In a park after hours.

He's being held without bail at the Dutchess County Jail. Bail was set on the other charges at $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

Wilder is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.