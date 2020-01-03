Cop From Area Resigns After Breaking Into Home, Threatening Family

An NYPD officer from the Hudson Valley who allegedly terrorized an African-American family while in Nashville for a bachelor party has resigned.

Rockland County resident Michael J. Reynolds is out of a job after he pleaded guilty to assault and aggravated criminal trespassing after he broke into a Nashville home next to his Airbnb and shouted threats and racial slurs.

The 26-year-old police officer officially resigned from the NYPD this week as activists called for his job. He had been on modified-duty status as the incident was investigated.

Reynolds was set to appear at police headquarters on Thursday, Jan. 2 so the NYPD could begin his disciplinary case, the department said. Instead, he quit, effective immediately.

According to acting Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Devora Kaye, Reynolds will not receive benefits or his police pension.

"His actions are wholly inconsistent with the values and standards the New York City Police Department expects and demands of its officers,” Kaye said in a statement.

Reynolds was in Tennessee in July 2018 with other police officers - who have not been named - for a bachelor party. During the trip, he admitted to forcing his way into a neighboring home by his Airbnb, threatening the homeowners with racial slurs that were caught on camera.

Last year, Reynolds was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years’ probation after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated criminal trespassing and three counts of assault.

Following the incident, which was reported nationally, an online petition circulated, garnering more than 12,000 signatures from people calling for Reynolds to be fired.

