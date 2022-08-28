Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Cookies Sold At Target Recalled After Metal Wire Found Inside

Nicole Valinote
The recalled product
The recalled product Photo Credit: FDA/D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co.

A company has recalled containers of cookies that were sold at Target stores across the country because they may contain metal wire.

D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. recalled its 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies on Wednesday, Aug. 24, after metal wire was found inside a portion of some of the cookies.

The company said the recall only affects products with the following printed on the product label: 

  • Best Buy Date of 21FEB2023
  • Jug Lot Numbers Y052722
  • Case Lot Number Y052722
  • Time Stamp From 15:00 to 23:00
  • UPC Code 085239817698

Those who purchased the recalled products shouldn't consume them, and should return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.

