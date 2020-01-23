Contaminated Milk That Can Lead To Potentially Fatal Infection Sold In Hudson Valley

A warning has been issued by the state regarding milk produced in the Hudson Valley that is tainted with Listeria that can cause potentially fatal illness.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets warned consumers in Orange County and the surrounding area on Tuesday, Jan. 21, not to consume unpasteurized raw milk from Pennings Farm in Warwick due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

To date, no illnesses have been reported associated with the product, said Department Commissioner Richard Ball.

A sample of the milk collected by an inspector from the department was discovered to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the department said.

On Jan. 15, the producer was notified of a preliminary positive test result. Further laboratory testing, completed on Jan. 21, confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the raw milk sample, the department added.

The farm is now prohibited from selling raw milk until subsequent sampling indicates that the product is free of harmful bacteria.

The department recommends that any consumers who purchased raw milk from Pennings Farm immediately dispose of it and call them at 845-742-2011.

Listeria monocytogenes causes listeriosis, which can be a serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, cancer patients, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although otherwise healthy persons may suffer only short-term, flu-like symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The department said raw milk does not provide the protection of pasteurization. Pasteurization kills the bacteria responsible for numerous illnesses and diseases.

