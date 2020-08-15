Construction Worker Injured During Accident At Ambulance Corps Headquarters In Rockland

A construction worker was rushed to the hospital after an accident at an ambulance corps headquarters in Rockland County.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14.

The Clarkstown Police Department responded to the New City Volunteer Ambulance Corps, located at 200 Congers Rd. in New City, for a reported partial building collapse.

Arriving units were quickly able to determine that this was not a building collapse, but rather an injured construction worker, Clarkstown Police said.

A 49-year-old had his hand caught between construction equipment and the wall he was working on, according to police.

New City Ambulance and Rockland Medics 3 were on scene and rendered aid to the injured worker, who was transported to Westchester Medical Center for further treatment.

The New City Fire Department, along with the Clarkstown Fire Inspector and Building Inspector, were all on the scene.

