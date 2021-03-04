Construction To Start On $530 Million Major Transmission Project In Hudson Valley

Construction on a $530 million project to improve energy transmission between Dutchess County and Rensselaer County has begun.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday, March 3 that the upgrade project, which is part of a larger $2 billion in transmission investments developed to bring clean energy to areas that require more power, has started.

The project includes a new 345-kilovolt transmission line that will run across 54.5 miles.

According to the governor, the project is designed to increase transmission capacity and help deliver more renewable energy to higher-demand areas across the state. It is also creating hundreds of jobs in the Hudson Valley.

“The development of a clean, reliable transmission system for New York is key to combatting climate change and achieving our nation-leading clean energy goals," Cuomo said.

"This project is an integral part of a new energy superhighway that's being built to move electricity across the state more efficiently - while also creating new jobs and opportunities for New Yorkers that will help to reinvigorate our local and statewide economies.”

Cuomo said the project, developed by New York Transco, puts New York on track to meet its goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which includes a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality.

“We are very excited to begin construction of this historic project and thank Governor Cuomo for his vision and dedication to bolster New York State's transmission network,” Transco President Victor Mullin said in a statement. “We also greatly appreciate all the time, effort, and coordination with the local communities to get this project to this major milestone.”

