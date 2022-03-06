Concrete Truck Destroys Bridge In Hudson Valley

A wooden bridge in the Hudson Valley is no more after it was shattered by a concrete truck.

The crash happened in Ulster County Thursday, June 2, in Marbletown, according to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a concrete truck was driving east on County Route 6 at around noon when it struck a bridge near the Gate House at Mohonk Mountain.

The impact caused the bridge to completely collapse onto the road below, police said.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

The roadway was closed for nearly two hours while crews worked to clear all the busted wood.

The truck driver was issued three traffic tickets for failing to obey a traffic control device, striking an overpass, and having an overweight vehicle, according to police.

Several agencies responded to the scene, including New York State Police, Town of New Paltz Police, and the High Falls Fire Department.

