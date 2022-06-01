College Lacrosse Player From NY Dies At Age 19

A talented Long Island lacrosse player at the University of Massachusetts Amherst has died suddenly at his family's home.

Aidan Kaminska, age 19, died on Monday, May 30, at his family's home in Port Jefferson, according to UMass officials.

A Port Jefferson High School alumni, Kaminska was a football and lacrosse star at the school where he set a high school record for the number of receptions during a football game on Long Island at 17.

A cause of death has not been released.

He was remembered by Port Jefferson school superintendent Jessica Schmettan in a letter to parents and staff on Tuesday, May 31: “The District was informed of the sudden passing of one of our alumni from the Class of 2020, Aidan Kaminska. Our thoughts and prayers are with the former student’s friends, family, and loved ones during this difficult time."

Kaminska just finished his sophomore year at the UMass where he was a midfielder on the Minutemen's Division I lax squad.

Suffolk County Police declined to provide information surrounding his death.

