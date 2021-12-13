Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Twindemic? Hudson Valley Flu Cases On Rise: Here Are Most Affected Counties
News

Coca-Cola Company Announces Recalls Due To Potential Of 'Foreign Matter,' Including Metal

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Ralf Roletschek

The Coca-Cola Company announced a pair of recalls of several products due to the potential of “foreign matter” in some of the beverages.

Thousands of cases of Minute Maid products are subject to the recall, all of which have a shelf life that extends into 2022.

The recalled items were reportedly distributed in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and multiple other states.

According to the company, the recalled juice items include 59-ounce cartons of:

  • Minute Maid Berry Punch (4,125 cases);
  • Minute Maid Strawberry Lemonade (2,375 cases);
  • Minute Maid Fruit Punch (975 cases).

Each of the recalled products may contain foreign objects such as metal bolts or washers.

Some soda products were also subject to recall, including:

  • Coca-Cola 12-ounce cans: with a date code of "AUG 1522 WM B;"
  • Coca-Cola 12-ounce cans: with a date code of "AUG 1522 WM C;"
  • Sprite 12-ounce cans with a date code of "AUG 1522 WM B."

The Food and Drug Administration registered the recall as a Class II incident, which means exposure to the product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

The risk of exposure to serious adverse health consequences is remote for Class II recalls, but consumers should exercise caution, according to health officials.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.