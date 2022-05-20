Closure Planned For Busy Roadway In Area

The New York State Department of Transportation has advised motorists about a planned road closure on a stretch of State Route 94.

The road will be closed in Orange County between Bernadette Way and Pine Crest Road in the Village of Washingtonville beginning Monday, May 23, officials announced on Monday, May 16.

Officials said the road is expected to be closed through Thursday, June 23, to facilitate a culvert replacement.

Motorists should follow the detour using State Route 208, Mountain Lodge Road, and Clove Road as an alternate, state officials said.

