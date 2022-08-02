CHOMP! Watch Hammerhead Shark Chow Down On Fish Just Off Nantucket Coast

That's one way to end Shark Week. Beachgoers in Nantucket got a rare treat recently when a hammerhead shark swam close to them to grab a quick bite to eat.

Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson were lucky enough to capture the encounter off the coast of Ladies Beach on Sunday, July 31. You can practically hear the "Jaws" theme.

Larson told The Boston Globe that there were several swimmers around that scrambled to get out of the water as the shark fin poked out of the water nearby.

“This shark was literally 10 feet from us,” she said.

Hammerhead sharks rarely get this close to the shore, the newspaper said.

There have been several shark sightings along the Massachusetts coast recently. A great white was spotted off the coast of Plum Island on July 25.

