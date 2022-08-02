Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Stabbed In Hudson Valley Walks Into Police Station For Help
News

CHOMP! Watch Hammerhead Shark Chow Down On Fish Just Off Nantucket Coast

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Beachgoers spotted a hammerhead shark off the coast of Ladies Beach in Nantucket over the weekend.
Beachgoers spotted a hammerhead shark off the coast of Ladies Beach in Nantucket over the weekend. Photo Credit: Kris Mikael Krister via Wikipedia

That's one way to end Shark Week. Beachgoers in Nantucket got a rare treat recently when a hammerhead shark swam close to them to grab a quick bite to eat. 

Annabel Taylor and Lisa Larson were lucky enough to capture the encounter off the coast of Ladies Beach on Sunday, July 31. You can practically hear the "Jaws" theme. 

Larson told The Boston Globe that there were several swimmers around that scrambled to get out of the water as the shark fin poked out of the water nearby. 

“This shark was literally 10 feet from us,” she said. 

Hammerhead sharks rarely get this close to the shore, the newspaper said. 

There have been several shark sightings along the Massachusetts coast recently. A great white was spotted off the coast of Plum Island on July 25.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.