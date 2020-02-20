Choking Hazard Leads To Water Bottle Recall

Millions of a popular water bottle are being recalled due to a potential choking hazard.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced this week that 5.7 million “Contigo Kids Cleanable Water Bottles” are being recalled and replaced due to faulty lids.

According to CPSC, the latest recall “involves Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles and replacement lids that were given to consumers as part of the August 2019 recall of this product.

The base and cover of the clear silicone spout will always be black. Only black colored spout base and spout cover models are included in the recall. Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle. The water bottles come in three sizes (13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce) and four colors (solid color, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colors).

The water bottles were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs. Contigo has received a total of 427 reports of spouts detaching and 27 spouts that detached into a child’s mouth.

The items subject to recall were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target, and other retailers nationwide between April last year and February this year.

Anyone whose child uses the product have been advised to stop it immediately and take the bottles away children. Consumers can contact Contigo, who will provide a free replacement water bottle.

