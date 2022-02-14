Chilling Details Emerge After Brian Laundrie's Full Autopsy Is Released

Gruesome new details have been released in a 47-page report by a medical examiner as to the condition of Brian Laundrie's remains after they were discovered in an environmental preserve in Florida.

The report, released Monday, Feb. 14, by District Twelve Medical Examiner in Sarasota, Florida, revealed that Laundrie, who admittedly killed fellow Long Island native Gabby Petito, who also grew up in Blue Point in Suffolk County, shot himself in the left side of the head and his body was then partially eaten by animals.

His remains were found on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Sarasota County's Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, after a cross-country manhunt following the discovery of Petito's body on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in a national park camping area in Wyoming.

The report also reveals that detectives found a handwritten half note, a pair of green shorts, slip-on shoes, a backpack "with unknown contents," a hat with a "MOAB Coffee Roasters" logo, and skeletal animal remains, and an unknown type of handgun.

The gun contained two live bullets and one spent round, the report states.

The discovery was in a second location from one made earlier by law enforcement and Laundrie’s parents, who recovered a dry bag that contained a journal and a wooden box that contained a notebook and a picture of Laundrie, the report said.

The report also stated that toxicology tests found no drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Laundrie's remains showed signs of gouging and gnawing marks consistent with carnivores and/or omnivores including canines such as feral dogs and coyotes, along with rodents and raccoons, the report stated.

The medical examiner went on to say that Laundrie's body was believed to be submerged in up to three feet of water “for an extended period of time."

When the waters receded, his remains were found just miles from his North Port, Florida home.

The sage of the young couple began when they embarked on a cross-country van trip and Laundrie returned home in her van without her in September.

