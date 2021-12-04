Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
News

Child Swallows Flashlight Battery Prompting Recall, CPSC Says

Joe Gomez
Recalled Children's Projector Flashlights
Recalled Children's Projector Flashlights Photo Credit: Consumer Product Safety Commission

Five models of projector flashlights are being recalled because the manufacturer has received reports of children accessing the button cell batteries and in one case swallowing them.

The child who swallowed the battery manufactured by Halo required surgery to remove it, the company issuing the according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Halo says the models include its Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Avengers, and ESPN projector flashlights. They have a key chain on one end and a flashlight projector on the other end.

The flashlights were part of a Disney-branded care package that Starlight Children’s Foundation (“Starlight”) distributed to hospitals and healthcare facilities between February 2021 and June 2021 free of charge.

The firm advises that consumers should immediately take the recalled projector flashlight away from children, stop using it, and contact Halo for a full refund and a pre-paid shipping label to return the projector flashlight.

Upon return, Halo will send a $5 gift card redeemable at a major national retailer.

