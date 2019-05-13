Child Sex Abuse Trial Of Nyack Chiropractor Gets Underway

The trial for a Rockland County chiropractor accused of sexually abusing a teenage client for several months has started.

Testimony at the sex abuse trial of South Nyack chiropractor Kristina Wodicka started last week in the Village of South Nyack Justice Court, following claims that she inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl for four months in 2015.

Wodicka, 54, allegedly had sexual contact with her victim, touching her under her shirt and pants. The chiropractor reportedly said that she diagnosed the teenager with a hiatal hernia and placed her hands on pressure points on her upper chest, below her breasts, stomach and around the hips.

The minor, whose name was identified when the trial started on Friday, May 10, reportedly said she was sexually assaulted eight times over the course of five months by Wodicka while being treated.

Wodicka stands charged with eight counts of third-degree sexual assault, three counts of forceful touching and one count of child endangerment, all misdemeanors. Wodicka has vehemently denied the allegations and plan to stand trial. She has continued to practice since the allegations were levied.

If convicted, Wodicka faces a year in jail and will be subjected to registering as a sexual offender. The trial is scheduled to continue this week.

