North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Chicken Salad, Dip Products Recalled Due To Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Nicole Valinote
One of the recalled products
One of the recalled products Photo Credit: Willow Tree Poultry Farm / USDA

More than 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled because they might be contaminated with hard white plastic.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced that the following products by Willow Tree Poultry Farms are being recalled:

  • 5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip” with sell-by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/06/2021.
  • 5-lb and 12-oz containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip” with sell-by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/05/2021.
  • 5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with a sell-by date of 09/07/2021.
  • 15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with sell-by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.
  • 15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad” with a sell-by date of 09/08/2021.
  • 15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell-by dates of 09/07/2021, 09/08/2021, 09/09/2021, 09/10/2021.
  • 7.5-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell-by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.
  • 10-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with a sell-by date of 09/08/2021.

The products were shipped to wholesale and retail locations in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont, the USDA said.

The USDA said the issue was discovered after a customer complained to the company. The department said there haven't been any confirmed reports of people experiencing adverse reactions after eating the products.

Those who purchased the products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase, the department said. 

