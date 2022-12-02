Caught! Connecticut Father Wanted For Stabbing, Dismembering Toddler Apprehended, Police Say

The man whose face was flashed on billboards across several states for allegedly stabbing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter in Connecticut has been captured.

Police in New Haven County announced that Christopher Francisquini, age 31, of Naugatuck, was apprehended in Waterbury around 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

Francisquini was wanted for stabbing and dismembering Camilla Francisquini on Friday, Nov. 18 in Naugatuck, police said.

The Naugatuck resident had been on the run since the killing and was the subject of a massive manhunt by the FBI and local and state police.

Few details have been released so far regarding his arrest.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

