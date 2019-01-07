Caught: Armed, Dangerous Louisiana Fugitive Wanted For Murder Apprehended

Update:

A 33-year-old fugitive from Louisiana wanted for murder has been captured, state police from the Middletown barracks announced Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 9.

Kristan R. Broussard, who was wanted for second-degree murder, was seen in the Middletown area on Tuesday, Jan. 8.

Broussard and companion Ursula Bourque, 30, were located by Mount Hope police officers near Pizza Mania on Route 211 in the Town of Mount Hope early in the afternoon. They were taken into custody without a struggle.

Broussard was reportedly wanted in connection with the Friday, Jan. 4 fatal shooting of a 38-year-old man during a dispute between the two.

Original report:

There has been a confirmed sighting in the area of a 33-year-old fugitive from Louisiana wanted for murder and police are asking the public's help in finding him.

The New York State Police along with the United States Marshals and the City of Middletown Police Department are currently searching for the fugitive from New Iberia, Louisiana.

Kristan R. Broussard is wanted for second-degree murder. He is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds and is believed to be in the company of Ursula Bourque, 30. Bourque has a distinct tattoo around her neck. They were confirmed to be in Orange County in the Middletown area on Tuesday, Jan. 8. (Photos of both appear above.)

State Police are asking the public to contact law enforcement with any information or possible sightings in the area.

Broussard is considered possibly armed and dangerous. Police are asking the public not to approach the individuals if they are observed and contact State Police at 845-344-5300.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.