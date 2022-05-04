Cases Of Mysterious Hepatitis Outbreak Now Confirmed In 10 States, Including NY

New York is among a growing number of states reporting a mysterious outbreak of hepatitis among children, NBC News reports.

So far, health officials in at least 10 states have reported multiple severe cases of pediatric hepatitis, or inflammation of the liver, according to the New York Post.

The latest to report such cases is Minnesota.

It comes days after the World Health Organization announced that one child has died from the condition and 17 others had to undergo liver transplants.

So far, 169 cases of hepatitis have been reported in the United States and 11 other countries, with patients ranging from 1 month to 16 years old, the WHO said.

Doctors have also seen clusters of cases in Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, Delaware, Louisiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Tennessee.

Cases have yet to be reported in other states, including Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Symptoms of hepatitis can include:

nausea

vomiting

stomach ache

dark urine

yellow discoloration of skin or eyes

fever

fatigue

The CDC has alerted doctors and health officials about a cluster of children identified with hepatitis and adenovirus infection, which can cause cold-like symptoms.

The agency is asking physicians to be on the lookout for symptoms and to report any suspected cases of hepatitis of unknown origin to their local and state health departments.

