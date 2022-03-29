Car Strikes Building, Takes Out Utility Pole In Hudson Valley Crash

A chain-reaction crash led to a car crashing into a building and taking out a utility pole in Westchester, officials said.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, officers in Harrison were called to CS Realty & Relocation on Halstead Avenue, where there was a report of a crash involving two vehicles that struck the building.

Officials said that two cars collided - it is unclear what caused the crash - sending one caroming through a nearby utility pole and into the real estate business.

According to reports, multiple ambulances were called to the scene, though it was unclear who or how many people were injured in the crash.

The crash led to high-voltage power lines being downed. Nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution and Con Edison was called to the scene to assist.

No other information has been released as the investigation into the crash continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

