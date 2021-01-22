Capitol Rioter Who Dragged Cop Down Stairs Attempted Suicide In Westchester, Reports Say

One of the Capitol rioters who dragged a police officer down the stairs is recovering at the Westchester Medical Center after attempting to commit suicide, according to reports.

Colorado resident Jeffrey Sabol, who grew up in New York, allegedly was among the rioters who attacked a cop during the Jan. 6 riot before looking to flee the country to Switzerland and attempting suicide in Westchester to avoid facing prosecution for his role in the attack at the Capitol.

In a video, Sabol can be seen allegedly dragging a police officer, who was later beaten by a crowd of pro-Trump supporters, downstairs during the riot, according to prosecutors. He can also be seen in some images holding a police baton against an officer’s neck amid the attack.

Sabol, age 51, is currently being held without bail following his first court appearance this week in White Plains federal court.

It is alleged that while in Westchester, Sabol purchased a plane ticket to Zurich, where there is no-extradition back to the country. He was arrested on Friday at the Westchester Medical Center where he was recovering from the suicide attempt.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Krause, who presided over Sabol’s initial hearing called the allegations against him "very disturbing, deeply troubling" and that Sabol needed to remain behind bars as a danger to the community and a risk to flee, though his lawyer asked him to be released on $200,000 bail.

Sabol’s lawyer, Jason Ser, said that Sabol was coherent, stable, and cooperative with federal law enforcement authorities after he underwent treatment at a psychiatric facility for a week and spent several days at the Westchester Medical Center, though prosecutors did not agree.

“I'm sorry for what Mr. Sabol has been through since he left the Capitol but I think, your honor, that his suicide attempts can be taken as consciousness of guilt and in some respect really the ultimate flight attempt," a U.S. Attorney said during the court appearance. "This is a man who just can't face the fact that he is facing a felony charge because of his actions on Jan. 6."

