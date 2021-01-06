Capitol Hill Chaos: Lockdown Halts Electoral College Confirmation As Protesters Storm Building

The United States Capitol is in lockdown after pro-Trump protesters swarmed into the building just after the Electoral College confirmation process got underway on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 6,

Protesters waving Confederate and American flags as well as pro-Trump merchandise, moved past police and into the Capitol Building to disrupt the Senate’s confirmation of votes Joe Biden’s election to the presidency, according to the New York Times and multiple media reports.

A clash between police and protesters broke out around noon on Wednesday.

The chaos disrupted the proceedings and forced the politicians into recess.

Photos and video taken at the scene show a large gathering of people dressed in red clashing with police in riot gear.

Just before 3 p.m., several congressional members noted they had been told to shelter in place.

Trump has urged his most ardent supporters to gather in D.C. to block affirmation of Biden’s election as a last-ditch effort to steal the presidency for a second term.

A member of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's staff said she had been safely evacuated. Vice President Mike Pence was also safely evacuated.

Members of both houses of Congress have reportedly been taken to a non-disclosed location, where proceedings may continue.

A 6 p.m. curfew has been ordered in Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

