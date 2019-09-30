Cancer Fears Prompt CVS To Suspend Sale Of Zantac

CVS Pharmacy is temporarily taking Zantac off its shelves due to the potential presence of a human carcinogen.

The company announced that it is stopping the sale of Zantac and CVS Health brand ranitidine products after a product alert was issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warning that the products contain low levels of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

Zantac has not currently been recalled, but the FDA is researching to determine if the low levels of NDMA pose a risk. The initial report found that the amounts “barely exceed amounts found in common foods.”

“This action is being taken out of an abundance of caution due to a recent Product Alert from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that ranitidine products may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which is a probable human carcinogen,” CVS said in a statement.

The FDA has noted that people do not have to stop taking the medication as a precaution, and should return it to CVS for a refund.

