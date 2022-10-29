Cable Guy Helps Ghost Gun-Toting NY Man Flee From Officers, Police Say

A man who allegedly fled from police with help from a local cable contractor is now facing criminal charges in New York.

Long Island resident Borndivine Intelligence Jackson, age 26, of Bellport, was formally indicted on weapons charges Friday, Oct. 28, in Suffolk County Court.

Prosecutors said Jackson ran from Suffolk County Police officers in June 2022 during a search for a suspect in an unrelated shooting investigation in Shirley.

During the search, police encountered Jackson in a deli parking lot on Neighborhood Road. At the time, he was in possession of a loaded gun, police said.

Upon seeing officers, Jackson took off running into a residential neighborhood and threw the gun into a wooded area, prosecutors allege.

Jackson eventually encountered 21-year-old Danyel Anderson, a contractor for Optimum cable who was working in the area.

Anderson offered to help Jackson escape from police by hiding him inside of his work van, prosecutors said.

The pair allegedly then drove to Mastic, with Jackson providing directions.

Unfortunately for Jackson, police were able to identify the Optimum van that aided in his escape, which was equipped with video and audio recording devices.

Recordings obtained by police allegedly captured the pair’s entire conversation as they fled, including Jackson saying where he had tossed the gun.

Suffolk County Police later recovered the loaded, green and black 9mm ghost gun in the area where they allegedly witnessed Jackson throw it.

Jackson now faces multiple charges, including second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a violent felony, and obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor.

He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the top charge.

Anderson is charged with hindering prosecution, a felony, and obstructing governmental administration. He has since been fired from his job as a contractor working with Optimum, police said.

If convicted, Anderson could spend between 16 months to four years in prison.

Both men were arraigned Friday, Oct. 28, in Suffolk County Court, where a judge ordered Jackson held on $1 million cash bail.

Anderson was placed on supervised release as the charges against him are not bail-eligible.

