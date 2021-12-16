Businessman, Accomplice From Area Sentenced For 'Scan And Skip' Scheme

A Northern Westchester businessman and former public official has been sentenced for running a "scan and skip" scheme with an accomplice that net them nearly $15,000 worth of merchandise from Home Depot, authorities announced.

Eric DiBartolo, age 60, of Yorktown, and Cortlandt Manor resident Tyrone Bass, age 59, will avoid time behind bars after pleading guilty to misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of stolen property.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced on Thursday, Dec. 16 that the two were each sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge, 50 hours of community service, and have been barred from entering all Home Depot locations.

DiBartolo, a former Yorktown Highway Superintendent and Yorktown Heights fire chief, was also ordered to pay full restitution back to the Mohegan Lake Home Depot store.

On 23 occasions between August 2020 and December 2020, the pair conspired, with Bass, who was a cashier at Home Depot, not charging DiBartolo for the merchandise he was purportedly purchasing at Home Depot.

In exchange, Bass received a small kickback.

During each visit, Rocah said that DiBartolo brought his merchandise to Bass, who only scanned a portion of the items and placed the remaining, unpaid merchandise into shopping bags. On each occasion, DiBartolo exited the store only paying for a few of the many items he left with.

In total, the stolen items had a value of 14,479.78.

“Eric DiBartolo hatched this organized and ongoing scheme to steal thousands of dollars of merchandise,” Rocah said. “He and his accomplice will now be held accountable in a manner consistent with other perpetrators of similar theft operations.”

DiBartolo served as Yorktown Highway Superintendent from 1995 to 2013. He was a co-owner of Yorktown Funeral Home in Shrub Oak and opened Rainbow Bridge Pet Crematory on Front Street in Yorktown.

