Brother, Sister Nabbed For Carjacking After Beating Man Flagged Down By Girl, Police Say

Two teenage siblings were charged with robbery after allegedly carjacking and beating a man who stopped to help a girl who flagged him down.

The incident took place in Sullivan County around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, in the town of Liberty.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police, the man was driving a 2018 Subaru Forester when he was flagged down by a girl who asked for a ride.

The unknown girl got in the vehicle on the passenger side and began striking the driver of the vehicle in the face. Another person got into the backseat of the vehicle and began striking the driver, Nevel said.

The driver was then pushed out of the car and the two teens fled in the Subaru, he added.

Troopers located the vehicle traveling west on Route 17 in the town of Thompson and initiated a traffic stop. Both suspects were in the vehicle with three other minors, he added.

During an investigation, it was determined that the other people in the vehicle were not involved in the theft of the vehicle, Nevel said.

The two minors were charged with robbery and released on Family Court appearance ticket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.