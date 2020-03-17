Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Kevin Durant told The Athletic NBA on Tuesday that he'd tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine," the Brooklyn Nets star told The Athletic NBA . "We're going to get through this."

Durant, 31, didn't have symptoms but was among four positive test results on the Nets, the Athletic's Shams Charania tweeted .

The other three Nets players who tested positive -- bringing the overall NBA total to seven -- weren't immediately identified.

Durant signed a four-year, $164.3 million contract with the Nets last June after three seasons with the Golden State Warriors -- two of which ended in championships and NBA Finals MVP awards in 2017 and 2018.

He ruptured his Achilles in the NBA Finals last year and was expected to return as good as before after missing the current season while rehabbing.

"The two-time NBA Finals MVP's message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined," Charania tweeted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.