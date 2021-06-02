Bridge Over I-287 Renamed For Service Member Killed In Afghanistan

There was a special tribute for a fallen American hero in Westchester on Memorial Day.

The White Plains Avenue Bridge above I-287 in West Harrison was officially dedicated in the name of Air Force veteran Joseph Lemm, a Westchester native who was a longtime member of the NYPD who died in 2015 while serving the country in Afghanistan.

During a special ceremony on Monday, May 31, Lemm’s widow, Christine DeGiusto-Lemm, made the renaming official, noting that the bridge connects her child’s elementary school to their parish, approximately a half-mile away.

At the time of his death, Lemm was serving his third tour overseas after having previously served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

“He stood, he fought, and ultimately, he died in defense of the freedoms that we sometimes take for granted every day,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea stated.

The decision to rename the bridge after Det. Technical Sgt. Joseph Lemm was made by state lawmakers in 2019, but was delayed due to the COVID outbreak. The name became official as of Monday, May 31.

“Proud to spend this Memorial Day honoring a brother who sacrificed it all on behalf of his country at the renaming of the NYPD Det TSgt Joseph G Lemm bridge in West Harrison,” the NYC Police Benevolent Association posted on social media.

