North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Brian Laundrie's Parents Trying To Get Item Still Being Held By FBI, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Brian Laundrie in a photo posted early in 2021 by Gabby Petito on Instagram.
Brian Laundrie in a photo posted early in 2021 by Gabby Petito on Instagram. Photo Credit: Instagram/gabspetito

Brian Laundrie's parents are attempting to reclaim a notebook found near his remains that is being held by the FBI as they work to become beneficiaries of his estate, several news outlets are reporting.

WFLA said the Laundrie family's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed that the family is working to recover the notebook, which was found near his remains in a Florida nature reserve in October.

Laundrie's manner of death was determined to be suicide.

Laundrie, age 23, was named a person of interest in the disappearance and death of his fiancée, 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose remains were found in a Wyoming national park on Sept. 19, after she disappearing in late August.

The Teton County coroner determined that Petito had been strangled to death.

Gabby Petito's mother, Nichole Schmidt, has also filed to retrieve her daughter's possessions from the Laundrie family's home.

Bertolino told NewsNation now that he and the Petito family's lawyer are "trying to work this out cordially.”

