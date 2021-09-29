Brian Laundrie Went Camping With His Parents In The Days After He Returned Home From Van Trip

Days before Gabby Petito’s family realized the young woman was lying dead among the rocks in Wyoming, her boyfriend and fellow Long Island native Brian Laundrie, was camping with his family.

Petito, age 22, of the hamlet of Blue Point in Suffolk County, was reported missing by her mother on Saturday, Sept. 11, after learning Laundrie had returned from the couple's cross-country "van life" trip alone in her white Fort Transit van.

Her body was found days later on Sunday, Sept. 19 in Wyoming. The manner of her death was determined a homicide by the medical examiner.

Days after returning, while police were frantically searching for Petito, Laundrie, of North Port, Florida, in Sarasota County, was on a two-day camping trip at Fort De Soto Park with his parents.

As confirmed by the Laundrie family attorney on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the new information helps law enforcement track his movements after returning home, but it does not shed light on where he is now.

Attorney Steven Bertolino said that all three members of the Laundrie family went camping at Fort De Soto from Monday, Sept. 6, and left on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Since returning from the road trip with Petito, Laundrie, age 23, who has been "officially," missing for two weeks, has refused to speak with law enforcement.

He is the only person of interest in Petito's case and is wanted on a federal warrant for allegedly fraudulently using credit cards after Petito's death.

According to his parents, he left their North Port home on Tuesday, Sept. 17 to go for a hike in a nearby nature reserve, and has not been seen since.

Dozens of FBI agents and law enforcement officers have searched the Carlton Preserve without any success in finding the wanted man even with a $30,000 reward and the involvement of reality TV star Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman and crime sleuth John Walsh.

Police are currently ramping down their search of the reserve and are concentrating their efforts on the hundreds of tips they have received regarding Laundrie's whereabouts.

Known for being able to "rough it" for long periods of time in the wilderness, Laundrie could be anywhere.

Also on Tuesday, Petito's parents held a press conference to speak directly to Brian Laundrie by asking him to turn himself in.

"The Laundries did not help us find Gabby," said the Petito family attorney Richard Stafford. "They sure aren’t going to help us find Brian. For Brian, we are asking you to turn yourself in."

During the news conference, Petito's parent's also announced the creation of the Gabby Petito Foundation which will help other families with missing loved ones receive help.

Meanwhile, the FBI is asking anyone with information or sightings of Laundrie, to contact them at 1-800-CALL FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

