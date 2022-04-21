Breakup Led To Violent Struggle With Man Charged In Death Of NY Mom Stabbed 58 Times, NYPD Says

A breakup with a handyman led to the violent death of a New York mom of two who was found in a duffel bag stabbed more than 58 times, according to the NYPD.

David Bonola, age 44, of Queens, was taken into custody around 12:51 a.m. Thursday, April 21, and charged with the murder of Orsolya Gaal, age 51, of Forest Hills, Queens, said the NYPD.

During a press conference on Thursday, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the two had an on-and-off-again "intimate" relationship for two years that was rekindled earlier in April and had recently ended again.

A domestic-type confrontation between the two at Gaal's Forest Hills home early Saturday, April 16, led to the mother being stabbed more than 58 times during a violent struggle, with the knife being found at the scene of the crime, Essig said.

Bonola then stuffed her body into her son's hockey duffle bag and dragged her body to a nearby park where he left the bag, along with a bloody jacket, a T-shirt, and bandages, Essig added. A pair of bloody boots were later found near the home.

The handyman, who has no arrest history, then went to an area hospital to be treated for his wounds, police said.

Bonola was spotted by officers canvassing area surveillance videos in Queens when he was taken into custody.

After making incriminating statements during questioning by detectives, he was charged with Gaal's murder, Essig said.

Essig also confirmed that Bonola did send a "threatening" text to Gaal's husband with her phone following the murder.

Police did not confirm if her husband knew about the affair.

Gaal's 13-year-old who was home during the attack in the basement did not know the murder was taking place, police said.

Officials also did not confirm if Bonola -- who had access to a key to the home -- was waiting for Gaal as she returned from a night out or how he got into the Tudor-style residence.

Essig said the quick and quality work of the detectives led to "this killer being off the streets."

Bonola was charged with:

Murder

Criminal tampering

Criminal possession of a weapon

He is being held for arraignment.

