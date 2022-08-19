Boyfriend, Girlfriend Found Dead Inside NY Home

Police are investigating an incident in which a young boyfriend and girlfriend were found dead at their Long Island residence.

Suffolk County Police Seventh Precinct officers responded to the home in Shirley at 11 Park Circle following a 911 call from the location at around 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18.

Upon arrival, officers found Destiny Leinfus, age 20, and Gavin Bifalco, age 19, dead from gunshot wounds inside the house, said police.

Detectives are investigating who fired the shots.

Detectives believe one or both died from self-inflicted injuries, police said.

The pair lived with Leinfus' parents, according to police.

An autopsy will be performed by personnel from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

