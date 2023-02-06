Boy, 15, Indicted For Bringing Loaded Gun To Rockland County HS, DA Says

A Hudson Valley 15-year-old boy has been indicted for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to an area high school.

The student was indicted in Rockland County on Monday, Feb. 6 for bringing the gun to Nanuet High School on Monday, Jan. 30, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh.

The student was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Upon receiving information that the student was in possession of a .38 caliber loaded firearm, teachers and school administrators took swift action and notified the Town of Clarkstown Police Department, said the DA's Office.

The School Resource Officer and detectives from the Clarkstown Police Department responded and took possession of the weapon. Detectives conducted an extensive investigation, reviewing video surveillance and conducting interviews, which resulted in the arrest of the defendant, the DA's Office added.

“The safety of our children while in school is paramount," Walsh said. "I want to thank the teachers, school administrators, and officers from the Clarkstown Police Department for their quick and responsible actions to protect all the students and faculty within Nanuet High School."

