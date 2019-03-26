Contact Us
News

Both Indian Point Reactors Down For First Time In 10 Years

Zak Failla
Indian Point
Indian Point Photo Credit: File

Both reactors at the Indian Point nuclear power plant in Westchester were temporarily offline for the first time in years.

An initial shutdown of one reactor began at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, March 15, which lasted through the early hours of Sunday, March 24, according to Entergy. The shutdown of the reactor came while the plant’s other reactor was down for scheduled refueling.

According to Entergy, while both reactors were down for several days, Indian Point was not generating power. This was the first time both reactors were shut down in a decade.

A spokesperson for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission said that the shutdown was “uncomplicated,” and the issue was caused by a fault in the main electrical generator at Indian Point.

