Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation Of Mall In Area

A popular mall in the area was evacuated after a bomb threat.

The incident happened on Friday, May 7 at the Hudson Valley Mall, located in Ulster County, in Kingston.

The threat was called into Dick’s Sporting Good adjacent to the Ulster County COVID-19 vaccination POD site at the mall, according to authorities. The mall was deemed safe at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday.

“I want to thank our first responders and law enforcement for their quick action to secure the scene and keep everyone safe," Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said. "I also want to commend our vaccination team for flawlessly implementing our site safety plan.

"From Day 1, we have prioritized the safety of our POD sites, staff, and volunteers and will continue to do so."

Out of an abundance of caution, the vaccination site at the mall was closed for the remainder of the day on Friday.

