Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation Of Mall In Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Hudson Valley Mall in Kingston.
The Hudson Valley Mall in Kingston. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular mall in the area was evacuated after a bomb threat.

The incident happened on Friday, May 7 at the Hudson Valley Mall, located in Ulster County, in Kingston.

The threat was called into Dick’s Sporting Good adjacent to the Ulster County COVID-19 vaccination POD site at the mall, according to authorities. The mall was deemed safe at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday.

“I want to thank our first responders and law enforcement for their quick action to secure the scene and keep everyone safe," Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said.  "I also want to commend our vaccination team for flawlessly implementing our site safety plan. 

"From Day 1, we have prioritized the safety of our POD sites, staff, and volunteers and will continue to do so."

Out of an abundance of caution, the vaccination site at the mall was closed for the remainder of the day on Friday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.