Bomb Threat at Stewart Airport Unfounded, State Police Say

This story has been updated.

State police say a bomb threat called into New York Stewart International Airport was unfounded.

State Police Spokesman Steven Nevel said a person called 911 at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, to report a bomb threat at the airport in Orange County located in New Windsor.

State police sent police dogs capable of detecting bombs to the airport.

"We automatically send bomb dogs and extra troopers when there is a bomb threat," Nevel said.

Troopers from the Montgomery barracks searched the premises and failed to find any explosives.

The New York Port Authority said there was minimal operational impact during the investigation; no flights were delayed because of the threat.

There were no reported injuries or further incidents.

