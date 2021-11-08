Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Body Of Missing Rockland County 75-Year-Old Man Found

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Richard Kendall
Richard Kendall Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

The body of a 75-year-old man who went missing in the area has been found.

Richard Kendall was last seek walking on foot in Rockland County in the area of Marion Street and North Broadway in Nyack and he was reported missing by his wife at 1:19 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, Nov. 8, Orangetown Police reported his body was discovered  in a densely wooded area of Nyack Beach State Park. No suspicious activity has been found at this time, police said..

No further information was released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.