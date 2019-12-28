Body Of Missing Man Recovered From Pond

New update:

The body of a man who went missing on Long Island has been recovered.

The body of Dennis Jones, 40, of Freeport was pulled from the Milburn Pond on the Baldwin/Freeport border on Saturday, Dec. 28, Nassau County Police said.

He was pronounced dead at 4:21 p.m., according to police.

Jones had last been seen at his residence in Freeport on Ray Street on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.

The investigation into Jones' death is ongoing.

Earlier report:

Police say they are utilizing all resources and technology while attempting to locate a 40-year-old man who went missing on Long Island.

He is described as being 5-foot-7, 165 pounds with hazel eyes, a bald head, and a salt-and-pepper beard. His clothing description is unknown.

Police said on Saturday, Dec. 28 they are operating at Milburn Pond on the Baldwin/Freeport border.

Among the resources being used Marine Bureau, Dive Team, Aviation Unit, Emergency Service Unit, as well as drones and patrol officers with units using sonar technology in an attempt to locate objects in the water.

"This will be a systematic grid search with divers entering the water to check the perimeter and area storm drains," Nassau County Police said in a statement on Saturday afternoon. "It is considered a hazardous job as the pond contains dark murky water of unknown depths with submerged debris.

Police will also continue to search the surrounding area, noting they have "received numerous tips and detectives are following up on leads."

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Missing Person contact the Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

