Body Found Now Believed To Be Missing NY Woman Gabby Petito, Authorities Say

A body found in a national park in Wyoming where authorities were searching for a missing 22-year-old New York woman is now believed to be that of Long Island native Gabby Petito, federal authorities said.

“Earlier today, human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito,” said FBI Supervisory Agent Charles Jones at a news briefing early Sunday evening, Sept. 19. “The cause of death has not been determined at this time.”

The body was recovered near Grand Teton National Park, Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said.

"In order to protect our investigative process and increase the probability of successful prosecution should it be necessary, we have no additional comments," Jones said.

Petito went missing late last month while on a cross-country van trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, also from the hamlet of Blue Point in Suffolk County.

Laundrie returned to his home in Sarasota County, in the City of Northport, without her on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Petito was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Laundrie's parents told police on Friday, Sept. 17 that they haven't seen him since earlier in the week. A search is ongoing for him at a wooded preserve in Sarasota County.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.