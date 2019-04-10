Bodies Found In Caribbean Believed To Be Missing Hudson Valley Couple

The bodies of a Westchester couple that went missing in the Dominican Republic may have been recovered after they were believed to be involved in a car crash on their way to their flight back home.

Orlando Moore, 43, and Portia Ravenelle, 52, were scheduled to return to their Mount Vernon home on March 27, following a four-day vacation in the town of Samana. However, the couple never made it to the airport after checking out of their Dominican Republic hotel, prompting concern from friends and family.

The pair left Newark Liberty International Airport at approximately midnight on March 23, leaving a car at the airport. The two posted pictures of their vacation on social media during their trip, but all communication then ceased. A police report was filed for the missing couple on March 29.

On Tuesday, April 9, according to multiple reports, police said fishermen located a car in the water near where the couple would have been driving to the airport. A decomposing body that may be Moore’s and a woman with trauma to her body were also found. Investigators are currently working to determine if the fingerprints match those of Moore or Ravenelle.

At the news conference on Tuesday, police said that a woman matching Ravenelle’s description survived the crash but died six days later. A man’s body with a tattoo matching that of Moore’s was later found.

Diario Libre reported that rough conditions in the water have thus far prevented divers from getting to the submerged vehicle for further investigation. It is believed that the couple was potentially involved in the fatal crash while making their way to the airport. Police in the Dominican Republic are working with authorities at the U.S. embassy in working to identify the bodies.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic are currently awaiting fingerprints and other tests to determine the identity of the two bodies found.

Mount Vernon police said they are aware of the situation but were not involved in the investigation into the missing couple. The U.S. State Department has announced they are working with local authorities in an attempt to track down Moore and Ravenelle.

"When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts and share information with families however we can," a U.S. Department of State official said in a statement. "The welfare and safety of U.S. citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State. We stand ready to provide appropriate assistance to U.S. citizens in need and to their families.”

This continues to be a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

