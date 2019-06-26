Bobcat Enters Residence After Attacking Dog In Area

A bobcat ran inside an area home after it attacked a family dog, causing wildlife officials to euthanize the animal.

The incident took place in Pleasant Valley around 6:55 a.m. early Sunday, June 23, when Dutchess County Sheriff's deputies responded to the home at 1263 Salt Point Turnpike for a report of a bobcat inside a residence, said Dutchess County Sheriff's Capt. John Watterson.

"The bobcat had apparently run into the house after getting into a fight with the homeowner’s dog, and the deputies were able to safely remove it with a snare pole," Watterson said.

Officials with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, made the decision to euthanize the bobcat because it showed signs of rabies infection, he added.

An investigation is continuing, and testing is underway to determine if the bobcat was infected with rabies or not.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.