Billy Joel To Headline Music Event In The Region

Billy Joel is set to headline a music event in a Fairfield County town later this year.

Joel, a Long Island legend, will take center stage at the 2022 Greenwich Town Party, which is set to take place on Saturday, May 28, at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park, according to an announcement from event organizers.

"Billy Joel is one of those few remaining iconic musicians who has thrilled music lovers for most of their lives,” said Ray Dalio, founder of the GTP. “His songs give us both great music and great stories that make us want to dance to our histories. He is a musical legend that I want my Greenwich neighbors to experience all together.”

The event will also feature local bands. Applications to perform need to be submitted by Monday, March 14, and the lineup is scheduled to be announced in April, organizers said.

Tickets for the event can only be purchased by Greenwich residents and employees, organizers said.

