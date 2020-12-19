Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Says Son Killed In Connecticut Car Crash

Billionaire hedge fund investor Ray Dalio announced that his son was killed in a crash that happened at a shopping center in Fairfield County.

The crash occurred around 3:50 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Riverside Commons Shopping Center located at 1233 East Putnam Ave., in Greenwich when a 2016 Audi, drove over the parking strip, mounted the curb, crashed through the Verizon storefront doors, and traveled completely into the store, Greenwich Police Department Captain Mark Zuccerella said.

Devon Dalio, 42, was co-founder/partner at P-Squared Private Equity and Dalio Foundation Board Member.

"It is with great pain that I am sharing with you that my 42-year-old son was killed in a car crash yesterday," Ray Dalio said in a tweet posted late Friday night, Dec. 18. "My family and I are mourning and processing and would prefer to be incommunicado for the time being.

"We know that the terrible pain we are feeling has been and continues to be felt by so many others so our sympathies go out to them. May God be with you and may you cherish your blessings, especially at this time of year."

The founder and co-chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, a Greenwich resident, has an estimated net worth is $15.5 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index.

