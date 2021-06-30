Bill Cosby Freed After PA Supreme Court Overturns Conviction

Bill Cosby has been released from a Philadelphia prison after the Pennsylvania state supreme court overturned his conviction on Wednesday, June 30.

The 83-year-old has already served two years in prison rather than admitting guilt.

The state supreme court found that an agreement with a former prosecutor prevented Cosby from being charged in the case, according to CNBC.

Cosby was denied bail in May, as Daily Voice previously reported.

