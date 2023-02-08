Barnes & Noble Returning To Greenburgh After 11-Year Absence

Good news book lovers.

Barnes & Noble is returning to a busy Westchester town after leaving in 2012.

According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, residents were disappointed and missed the beloved bookstore on Central Avene in Hartsdale, a hamlet of Greenburgh.

Feiner said the company has signed a lease at the Dalewood Shopping Center in the 12,490-square-foot space, formerly occupied by Mrs. Green's Market.

"We miss browsing in bookstores," Feiner said in a statement. "This is good news for Central Avenue and great news for our residents and shoppers."

Feiner said it was also good news to help revitalize the roadway which suffered business loss during the downturn in the economy.

"We have a couple of other businesses coming to the Avenue, including a golf simulator which is helping give the area a rebirth," Feiner added.

The company plans to open 30 new stores this year as their business has become very "vibrant," said Janine Flanigan, of Barnes & Noble.

Flanigan said the company has seen a real resurgence in reading with their re-designed stores since the pandemic.

"People returned to the stores as a place of gathering and to take part in such events as book talks," she added.

The new store is targeted to open late this summer.

